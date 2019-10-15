CBA on the next RBA rate cut - forecast is Feb 2020, but ….

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Via a Reuters wrap up of the RBA minutes published earlier today:

Quick comment via CBA:
  • key to the timing of Reserve Bank of Australia policy moves is the labour market
  • CBA forecasts February for a 25bp cut
  • "but an unemployment rate drifting further away for the RBA's goal of full employment could see another rate cut" in 2019
ps. The remaining RBA meetings this year are on:
  • November 5
  • and December 3
pps. Labour market report is due Thursday this week:


