CBA on the next RBA rate cut - forecast is Feb 2020, but ….
Via a Reuters wrap up of the RBA minutes published earlier today:
Quick comment via CBA:
- key to the timing of Reserve Bank of Australia policy moves is the labour market
- CBA forecasts February for a 25bp cut
- "but an unemployment rate drifting further away for the RBA's goal of full employment could see another rate cut" in 2019
--
ps. The remaining RBA meetings this year are on:
- November 5
- and December 3
pps. Labour market report is due Thursday this week: