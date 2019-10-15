CBA on the next RBA rate cut - forecast is Feb 2020, but ….

Via a Reuters wrap up of the RBA minutes published earlier today:

Quick comment via CBA:

key to the timing of Reserve Bank of Australia policy moves is the labour market

CBA forecasts February for a 25bp cut

"but an unemployment rate drifting further away for the RBA's goal of full employment could see another rate cut" in 2019

--

ps. The remaining RBA meetings this year are on:

November 5

and December 3

pps. Labour market report is due Thursday this week:







