The Reserve Bank of Australia statement is due at 0330 GMT on Tuesday 02 November 2021.

CBA is expecting the RBA will drop its 0.1% target, and will alter its forward guidance on the timing of the first hike in the cash rate from 2024.





On currency implications:

"In our view, AUD can fall if the RBA is not as hawkish as market pricing, but may find support around The technical level of 0.7379"

AUD update: