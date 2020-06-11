Central bank negative rates losing 3-2
Looking at the for and against score card for negative rates from the major DM CBs;
For (bring 'em on!) say the
- Bank of England
- and Reserve Bank of New Zealand
Both of these two have flagged sub zero as a policy option ahead.
No says:
- The Federal Reserve
- Bank of Canada
- Reserve Bank of Australia ... Governor Lowe has said time and again he is resistant to the idea.
Can the 'no' folks win out? CBs often say they won't be going down a certain track and then circumstances force their their hand.