Central bank warning on lower than normal forex liquidity

Guy Debelle, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, spoke in a phone interview.

He was speaking in his role as head of the Global Foreign Exchange Committee. Bloomberg with the report:

Debelle warned that even though volatility has subsided, liquidity in G10 currencies has only returned to "around 80% of where it was"

"the depth of liquidity is not what it was"

"Liquidity is decent but it's not completely back"



"Markets in the Asian region are much more back to normal than say Latin American for example"

On the USD:

The demand for the US dollar was also less universal than perceived during the crisis

markets like Australia and Canada showing little evidence of a shortage

---

Comments from Debelle on liquidity are a heads up for the potential of outsized moves whould thre be market-moving news about. A bit of a heads up.











