Central banks said to be returning to buying gold, moving out of the USD
Bloomberg have posted a piece that gold traders might find of interest, with some bullish commentary from analysts sprinkled throughout:
- Central banks from Serbia to Thailand have been adding to gold holdings and Ghana recently announced plans for purchases, as the specter of accelerating inflation looms and a recovery in global trade provides the firepower to make purchases.
HSBC
- "If a central bank is looking at diversifying, gold is a marvellous way of moving out of the dollar without selecting another currency"
Standard Chartered
- "Geopolitical tensions, the need for diversification and heightened uncertainty have continued to buoy interest in gold reserves"
Gold chart ... turning back higher?