Central banks said to be returning to buying gold, moving out of the USD

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Bloomberg have posted a piece that gold traders might find of interest, with some bullish commentary from analysts sprinkled throughout:

  • Central banks from Serbia to Thailand have been adding to gold holdings and Ghana recently announced plans for purchases, as the specter of accelerating inflation looms and a recovery in global trade provides the firepower to make purchases. 
HSBC
  • "If a central bank is looking at diversifying, gold is a marvellous way of moving out of the dollar without selecting another currency" 
Standard Chartered
  • "Geopolitical tensions, the need for diversification and heightened uncertainty have continued to buoy interest in gold reserves"

Gold chart ... turning back higher?
