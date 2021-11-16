China analysts say the onshore yuan may deviate from the US dollar index
Ahead of the People's Bank of China's reference rate setting for USD/CNY today Chinese media carry a piece on the yuan.
Citing analysts as saying CNY (onshore yuan)
- is expected to see support from settlement demand and seasonal factors
- Also that CNY may diverge from the USD index
---
The USD has been strong, a CNY deviation from it would imply these analysts see a stronger yuan.
Yuan has been strong regardless, this the offshore, CNH: