China analysts say the onshore yuan may deviate from the US dollar index

Ahead of the People's Bank of China's reference rate setting for USD/CNY today Chinese media carry a piece on the yuan.

Citing analysts as saying CNY (onshore yuan)

is expected to see support from settlement demand and seasonal factors

Also that CNY may diverge from the USD index

---

The USD has been strong, a CNY deviation from it would imply these analysts see a stronger yuan.





Yuan has been strong regardless, this the offshore, CNH:



