China central bank to continue with interest rate reform
Comments from the PBOC fourth-quarter monetary policy report
- central bank will fend off systematic financial risks
- To continue prudent and stable monetary policy
- Central bank to make prudent monetary policy flexible, targeted, appropriate, with no sudden shift on monetary
- Will look to enhance flexibility of what you want exchange rates
- Will look to balance economic recovery and preventing risks