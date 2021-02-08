China central bank to continue with interest rate reform

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the PBOC fourth-quarter monetary policy report

  • China central bank to continue with interest rate reform
  • central bank will fend off systematic financial risks
  • To continue prudent and stable monetary policy
  • Central bank to make prudent monetary policy flexible, targeted, appropriate, with no sudden shift on monetary 
  • Will look to enhance flexibility of what you want exchange rates
  • Will look to balance economic recovery and preventing risks
