China cuts rates on reverse repos

the rate on 7-day reverse repos goes to 2.4% from previously at 2.5%

on 14-day RRs goes to 2.55% from 2.65%

This is part of stimulus efforts to combat the negative economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak and spread.









There was a big injection of funds today (but there is a but):

900bn yuan added via 7 day RRs

300bn via 14-dayers I posted on the

I posted on the but here earlier - that is the injection is not what it seems