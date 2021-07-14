China financial media water down expectations of further PBOC easing

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

China Securities Journal with the report, citing named and unnamed analysts on expectation for the  People's Bank of China. 

In summary :
  • PBOC's desire for prudent monetary policy has not changed
  • attitude of "no flooding" for liquidity provision remains
  • the funding situation for Q3 is  worry-free
  • policy interest rate is unlikely to be lowered in the near future
  • and whether the loan market quote rate (LPR) is loosened is more worthy of attention

Note, LPR setting is on the 20th:
  • setting of 1- and 5- year loan prime rates (LPR) on July 20
  •  These rates have been unchanged for the past 14 months
