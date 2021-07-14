China financial media water down expectations of further PBOC easing
China Securities Journal with the report, citing named and unnamed analysts on expectation for the People's Bank of China.
In summary :
- PBOC's desire for prudent monetary policy has not changed
- attitude of "no flooding" for liquidity provision remains
- the funding situation for Q3 is worry-free
- policy interest rate is unlikely to be lowered in the near future
- and whether the loan market quote rate (LPR) is loosened is more worthy of attention
Note, LPR setting is on the 20th:
- setting of 1- and 5- year loan prime rates (LPR) on July 20
- These rates have been unchanged for the past 14 months