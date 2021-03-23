China financial press opinion piece says PBOC unlikely to tighten policy quickly
A front-page commentary piece in the China Securities Journal saying an acceleration in the adjustment of monetary policy is not likely.
- says China economy fundamentals mean the risk of capital outflow is controllable
We had been given the heads up on this over the weekend from Governor Yi Gang:
- significant comments from the Governor, we've had plenty of China players talking up the need for restraint, or even winding back policy accommodation, but the Gov. here indicating easy policy will remain for a while yet.