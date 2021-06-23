China financial press says China should be alert to the risks of a falling yuan
China Securities Journal with the piece, a note on China should be alert to risks regarding yuan depreciation.
Yuan has fallen in the past week or two (chart below is offshore yuan, CNH ... a rising USD/CNH is a depreciating CNH) but its difficult to think this has Chinese authorities too concerned, its barely retraced some of its 2020 gains. Still, maybe its a signal the recent fall will not be allowed to accelerate.