Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday December 18 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday December 17 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday December 16 at the 10am NY cut
-
CFTC Commitments of Traders report: GBP shorts trimmed but not as much as you might think
-
FX option expiries for Friday December 13 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
Another forecast of an RBA rate cut to come - maybe as low as the lower bound 0.25%
-
China - PBOC has lowered the interest rate on 14-day reverse repos to 2.65% (prior 2.7%)
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9969 (vs. yesterday at 6.9971)
-
Westpac: RBA will cut the cash interest rate in February 2020, from 0.75% to 0.50%
-
Goldman Sachs on the RBA - see a good chance of a rate cut in February 2020