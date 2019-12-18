China - PBOC has lowered the interest rate on 14-day reverse repos to 2.65% (prior 2.7%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

7 day RRs remain at an unchanged rate, 2.5%

At the margin this is a stimulus . Tiny, of course, but still. 
