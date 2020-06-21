China PBOC interest rate decision due Monday 22 June 2020 - preview (on hold expected)
Due at 0130GMT, the People's Bank of China monthly Loan Prime Rate setting.
Currently:
- 1 year 3.85%
- 5 year 4.65%
Both are expected to remain unchanged. Reuters poll :
- 26 respondents (74%) in the survey predict no change to the 1 year
- 20% expect 5 basis points cur in the 1 year
The PBOC rolled some maturing MLF loans last week at an unchanged rate of 2.95%.
Adds Reuters:
- More easing is still widely expected in coming months
- China's cabinet indicated last week that the government will keep liquidity ample by cutting banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) while guiding market interest rates lower
---
The LPR is set in reference to the rate on the PBOC's medium-term lending facility (MLF), its a lending reference rate set monthly by 18 banks.
PBOC Gov Yi Gang: