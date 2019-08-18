China - PBOC to announce new reference rate for bank loans, to lower borrowing costs to firms

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The People's Bank of China is to central bank begin releasing a new reference rate for bank loans

  • Should see lower rates for business borrowing
  • of benefit to SMEs especially
People's Bank of China will announce the new loan prime rate, or LPR, at 9:30am on the 20th of every month
  • starting this week!
  • commercial lenders will be required to set the price for new loans to businesses and households mainly with reference to the LPR
  • price for outstanding loans can stay unchanged for now

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose