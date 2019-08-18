China - PBOC to announce new reference rate for bank loans, to lower borrowing costs to firms

The People's Bank of China is to central bank begin releasing a new reference rate for bank loans

Should see lower rates for business borrowing

of benefit to SMEs especially

People's Bank of China will announce the new loan prime rate, or LPR, at 9:30am on the 20th of every month

starting this week!

commercial lenders will be required to set the price for new loans to businesses and households mainly with reference to the LPR

price for outstanding loans can stay unchanged for now



