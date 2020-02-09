China - PBOC to inject more stimulus measures on Monday
PBOC also:
- to issue first lot of special re-lending funds for combating the coronavirus
- to offer the facility weekly to banks later in Feb.
- 9 major national banks, some local banks in ten provinces and cities are qualified for the special funding
PBOC says financial institutions should quicken the review process for loan applications
- & release loans within 2 days
- loans from special re-lending funds will offered at up to 100 basis points below the one-year Loan Prime Rate (currently 3.15%)