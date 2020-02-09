China - PBOC to inject more stimulus measures on Monday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

I posted on warnings from the central bank in Singapore here:

PBOC also: 
  • to issue first lot of special re-lending funds for combating the coronavirus
  • to offer the facility weekly to banks later in Feb.
  • 9 major national banks, some local banks in ten provinces and cities are qualified for the special funding

PBOC says financial institutions should quicken the review process for loan applications

  • & release loans within 2 days
  • loans from special re-lending funds will offered at up to 100 basis points below the one-year Loan Prime Rate (currently 3.15%)



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose