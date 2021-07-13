China premier Li Keqiang: Will not resort to flood-like stimulus

Remarks by China premier, Li Keqiang

Will keep China's economic operations within reasonable range

Will maintain continuity, stability of macro policies China is trying to tone down that it is being overly accommodative after having cut banks' RRR last week , the first time that has happened since April last year.





That said, they are also not shying away from pushing back against those anticipating that they will not be offering much support for the economy as the recovery continues.