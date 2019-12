China Securities Journal piece speculating on two cuts to the reserve requirement ration in 2020

will be targeted cuts

(that is, aimed at particular banks - usually the smaller ones - not an across the board cut)





Doing so would be with the intention of spurring lending for the 'real' economy (and hopefully not for property speculation <insert 'good luck with that' here>





