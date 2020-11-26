China Securities Journal says some stimulus exit very likely, but no rate hike soon

A front-page article in the China Securities Journal, is a national securities newspaper, under the state media giant Xinhua News Agency.

China very likely to exit some stimulus measures as the economy improves

no rate hike soon though

From the piece (via Bloomberg):

"If previous rounds of withdrawing stimulus policies are a guide, 'tight money' and 'tight credit' are inevitable, and policy rate hikes are also normal"

"However, we shouldn't see the monetary authority proactively raising the policy rate for some time to come"





A front-page article like this is quite significant. The recent series of defaults by state-linked companies has sent shudders through China credit markets in past days and weeks. This might well add to that.



