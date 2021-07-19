China state financial media say rates to be kept unchanged by the PBOC today

1 year LPR expected 3.85%, prior 3.85%. Note, the 'expected' is the consensus but the consensus is only a very slim majority this month, there are plenty expecting a small cut (5bps) in the one-year. The People's Bank of China kept the rate on its most recent medium-term lending facility (MLF) last week unchanged - the MLF rate and how it changes is often looked to as a guide for the LPR.