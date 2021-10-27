China talks tough on trade war with the US
China voices their side of the story after vice premier, Liu He, had a video call with US Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, yesterdayThe message comes via the Global Times, in saying that US tariffs have "completely lost its effect" in pressuring China and that the trade war "has reached its apex".
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a convenient excuse for geopolitical tensions to be cast aside but as the world slowly returns to normal, expect more blows to be traded between US and China in the years ahead as relations sour further.