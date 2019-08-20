China's first reformed LPR one year rate comes in slightly lower

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

China has set the new 1-year loan prime rate (LPR) at 4.25%, vs 4.31% previously

  • 5-year loan prime rate 4.85%

These LPR settings are the first for this new lending reference. The rate is set by 18 banks with a spread above the 3.3% currently on the one year Medium term Lending Facility. 

Should be a slight stimulus impact.  

