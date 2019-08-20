China's first reformed LPR one year rate comes in slightly lower
China has set the new 1-year loan prime rate (LPR) at 4.25%, vs 4.31% previously
- 5-year loan prime rate 4.85%
These LPR settings are the first for this new lending
reference. The rate is set by 18 banks with a spread above the 3.3% currently on the one year Medium term Lending Facility.
Should be a slight stimulus impact.
- The PBOC's lower rates on new loans to business kicks in today ... but ...
- UBS expect the impact will likely be "very muted", citing weak credit demand and that cheaper funding won't be enough to encourage firms to spend more.