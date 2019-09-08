China's Global Times says likely more reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cuts this year

On Friday the PBOC announced RRR cut of 0.50% from 16 September

China's Global Times says more are on the way:

likely to launch more reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cuts this year

economy... is under dual pressure from the trade war and domestic economic adjustments

interest rate cuts are unlikely

More:

Cong Yi, a professor at the Tianjin University of Finance and Economics... "In the past, liquidity release moves often resulted in incremental capital flows to the real estate sector. Now that the government has 'tightened the gate' for the real estate sector with policies like purchase restrictions, I believe new capital released by the RRR cuts will mostly benefit the real economy," he told the Global Times on Sunday.









