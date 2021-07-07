China's State Council promises increased support for the real economy, potential RRR cuts
ICYMI, State media reported on a statement from China's Cabinet, the State Council. In summary:
- said will increase financial support for the real economy, especially for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises
- to lower financing costs for companies hit by rising commodity prices
- will keep monetary policy stable
- will adopt cuts in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) at an appropriate time,
- will not resort to flood-like stimulus