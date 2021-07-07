China's State Council promises increased support for the real economy, potential RRR cuts

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Justin had this as it hit: China says that timely use of RRR cuts will support real economy

ICYMI, State media reported on a statement from China's Cabinet, the State Council. In summary:
  • said will increase financial support for the real economy, especially for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises
  • to lower financing costs for companies hit by rising commodity prices
  • will keep monetary policy stable
  • will adopt cuts in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) at an appropriate time,
  • will not resort to flood-like stimulus
Offshore yuan update: 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose