China's State Council promises increased support for the real economy, flags potential for RRR cuts at an appropriate time

ICYMI, State media reported on a statement from China's Cabinet, the State Council. In summary:
  • said will increase financial support for the real economy, especially for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises
  • to lower financing costs for companies hit by rising commodity prices
  • will keep monetary policy stable
  • will adopt cuts in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) at an appropriate time,
  • will not resort to flood-like stimulus
