China's State Council promises increased support for the real economy, flags potential for RRR cuts at an appropriate time

Justin had this as it hit: China says that timely use of RRR cuts will support real economy

ICYMI, State media reported on a statement from China's Cabinet, the State Council. In summary:

said will increase financial support for the real economy, especially for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises

to lower financing costs for companies hit by rising commodity prices

will keep monetary policy stable

will adopt cuts in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) at an appropriate time,

will not resort to flood-like stimulus

Offshore yuan update:











