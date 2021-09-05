Chinese officials to tighten foreign exchange market supervision

A weekend report via Bloomberg on comments from Chinese officials, saying supervision in the financial services industry will be tightened further.

Added that foreign exchange market supervision at macro and micro levels will be boosted. There was no further elaboration on this.

Comments came from Chen Yulu, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China and China Securities Regulatory Commission Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai at the China International Finance Annual Forum in Beijing on Saturday.









China has been very busy tightening regulation of all sorts of industry sectors, tech a big focus so far. Shares in China plunged when the crackdowns began but have since recovered somewhat. This chart is via the folks at Trading View:















