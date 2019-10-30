Christine Lagarde: Global economic growth is fragile

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Incoming ECB president, Christine Lagarde, is speaking on French radio

Lagarde
  • Trade wars, Brexit and geopolitics contributing to fragility
  • Trade tensions are taking a toll on confidence
  • Some euro area states need to do more to promote economic gwroth
  • Some states should use their budget surpluses for investment
Not a different message to what we have heard from Draghi and ECB members over the past few weeks. And I wouldn't expect her appointment to shake things up in that regard.

