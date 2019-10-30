Christine Lagarde: Global economic growth is fragile

Incoming ECB president, Christine Lagarde, is speaking on French radio





Trade wars, Brexit and geopolitics contributing to fragility

Trade tensions are taking a toll on confidence

Some euro area states need to do more to promote economic gwroth

Some states should use their budget surpluses for investment

Not a different message to what we have heard from Draghi and ECB members over the past few weeks. And I wouldn't expect her appointment to shake things up in that regard.



