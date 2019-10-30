Christine Lagarde: Global economic growth is fragile
Incoming ECB president, Christine Lagarde, is speaking on French radio
- Trade wars, Brexit and geopolitics contributing to fragility
- Trade tensions are taking a toll on confidence
- Some euro area states need to do more to promote economic gwroth
- Some states should use their budget surpluses for investment
Not a different message to what we have heard from Draghi and ECB members over the past few weeks. And I wouldn't expect her appointment to shake things up in that regard.