Citi on the FOMC minutes - Citi expect an October and (probably) December cut

Citi comments on the Federal Open Market Committee September policy meeting minutes out earlier.

via Bloomberg

Citi says they expect a rate cut from the Fed this month

then probably at least one more cut in December … or later



On the US dollar

Fed outlook is not a major headwind for the USD

the Fed will continue to react to incrementally weak data

Further on the FOMC:

committee is currently divided, which makes it "slightly more hawkish"













