Citi on the FOMC minutes - Citi expect an October and (probably) December cut

Citi comments on the Federal Open Market Committee September policy meeting minutes out earlier.

  • Citi says they expect a rate cut from the Fed this month
  • then probably at least one more cut in December … or later
On the US dollar
  • Fed outlook is not a major headwind for the USD
  • the Fed will continue to react to incrementally weak data
Further on the FOMC:
  • committee is currently divided, which makes it "slightly more hawkish"
 



