Citi on the FOMC minutes - Citi expect an October and (probably) December cut
Citi comments on the Federal Open Market Committee September policy meeting minutes out earlier.
via Bloomberg
- Citi says they expect a rate cut from the Fed this month
- then probably at least one more cut in December … or later
On the US dollar
- Fed outlook is not a major headwind for the USD
- the Fed will continue to react to incrementally weak data
Further on the FOMC:
- committee is currently divided, which makes it "slightly more hawkish"