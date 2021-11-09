Citi says US inflation is transitory, will peak in February

Citi says focusing on sectors and industry groups negatively correlated to inflation "provides a contrarian opportunity."

Bloomberg report on the analysis from Citi:

the bank’s estimates show that the Federal Reserve reducing bond purchases, coupled with a gradual easing of supply-chain bottlenecks, likely means that core inflation for this cycle will peak in February.

investors should consider reallocating into sectors like consumer and health-care stocks that carry a negative correlation to changes in consumer prices Citi say supply-chain bottlenecks should ease in coming months.









Wednesday will bring US CPI data (for October) ... maybe this will be the reaction until it peaks in February!