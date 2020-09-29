Citi sees the RBA in wait and see mode - and notes fat tail risks for AUD

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Citi with brief comments on the Reserve Bank of Australia

  • RBA is in wait and see mode
  • RBA is comfortable for now with the current level of monetary stimulus
  • Negative rates pretty much ruled out
  • We don't see a negative for the currency from a CB perspective for now. 
Further on the Australian dollar, Citi say Risks to AUD are fat tailed:
  • second wave risks, 
  • health disappointment, 
  • US election
  • particular worry placed on the evolution of US/China relations and its relation to the presidential election
---
The next RBA meeting is October 6

