Citi sees the RBA in wait and see mode - and notes fat tail risks for AUD
Citi with brief comments on the Reserve Bank of Australia
- RBA is in wait and see mode
- RBA is comfortable for now with the current level of monetary stimulus
- Negative rates pretty much ruled out
- We don't see a negative for the currency from a CB perspective for now.
Further on the Australian dollar, Citi say Risks to AUD are fat tailed:
- second wave risks,
- health disappointment,
- US election
- particular worry placed on the evolution of US/China relations and its relation to the presidential election
---
The next RBA meeting is October 6