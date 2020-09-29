Citi sees the RBA in wait and see mode - and notes fat tail risks for AUD

Citi with brief comments on the Reserve Bank of Australia

RBA is in wait and see mode

RBA is comfortable for now with the current level of monetary stimulus

Negative rates pretty much ruled out

We don't see a negative for the currency from a CB perspective for now.



Further on the Australian dollar, Citi say Risks to AUD are fat tailed:

second wave risks,

health disappointment,

US election

particular worry placed on the evolution of US/China relations and its relation to the presidential election

---

The next RBA meeting is October 6