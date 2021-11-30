Clarida: Getting inflation down close to 2% key to managing expectations

More from the Fed vice chair

  • Getting actual inflation down close to 2% will be important part of keeping inflation expectations anchored
  • Fed needs to watch inflation metrics closely
  • The fact that inflation expectations moved up from low levels seen last year is not a concern
  • Wage gains are healthy but not out of line with productivity
I wonder if the Fed is dooming itself to another decade of low inflation by squandering its only opportunity to push up expectations in a generation.

