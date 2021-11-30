Clarida: Getting inflation down close to 2% key to managing expectations
More from the Fed vice chair
- Getting actual inflation down close to 2% will be important part of keeping inflation expectations anchored
- Fed needs to watch inflation metrics closely
- The fact that inflation expectations moved up from low levels seen last year is not a concern
- Wage gains are healthy but not out of line with productivity
I wonder if the Fed is dooming itself to another decade of low inflation by squandering its only opportunity to push up expectations in a generation.