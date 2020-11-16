Clarida on digital currency: Digital currency under active Fed study

Bitcoin on point basis is currently up close to $1000

central bank digital currency under active Fed study



Fed not focused on getting their 1st on digital FX On banks: banks past real-world stress test with flying colors



recent vaccine news has been very good



I have more conviction in my 2021 baseline Outlook



there is enormous pent-up saving



it is very good to have 2 vaccine candidates with strong efficacy



elevated savings plus vaccine offers very very attractive upside

Fed's Clarida weighing in on digital currency's says: