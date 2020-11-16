Clarida on digital currency: Digital currency under active Fed study

Bitcoin on point basis is currently up close to $1000

Fed's Clarida weighing in on digital currency's says:
  • central bank digital currency under active Fed study
  • Fed not focused on getting their 1st on digital FX
On banks:
  • banks past real-world stress test with flying colors
  • recent vaccine news has been very good
  • I have more conviction in my 2021 baseline Outlook
  • there is enormous pent-up saving
  • it is very good to have 2 vaccine candidates with strong efficacy
  • elevated savings plus vaccine offers very very attractive upside
