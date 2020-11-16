Clarida on digital currency: Digital currency under active Fed study
Bitcoin on point basis is currently up close to $1000Fed's Clarida weighing in on digital currency's says:
- central bank digital currency under active Fed study
- Fed not focused on getting their 1st on digital FX
On banks:
- banks past real-world stress test with flying colors
- recent vaccine news has been very good
- I have more conviction in my 2021 baseline Outlook
- there is enormous pent-up saving
- it is very good to have 2 vaccine candidates with strong efficacy
- elevated savings plus vaccine offers very very attractive upside