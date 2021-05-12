Clarida Q&A: I was surprised by today's CPI number

Clarida answers questions after his speech





If contrary to our baseline view, if inflation expectations are pushed up and are persistent, we would not hesitate to act

It may take longer to reopen a $20 trillion economy than it did to shut it down

We will need to be attuned to the data and following it closely

Says he was surprised by today's CPI report but hasn't looked through it in detail

CPI is one data point, as was the jobs report

If inflation isn't transitory, we will use our tools to bring inflation under control

The employment report was a downside surprise

At 500K jobs per month it would take until Fall 2022 to close jobs gap from pandemic

I will be watching labor force participation closely



We need to be humble with forecasts

I put a lot of weight on inflation surveys but I also look at financial markets

5-year, 5-year forward breakevens are below longer-run rates and suggest upward price level pressures are likely to be transitory

There is a substantial societal benefit to getting to maximum employment

Sees trade deficit as a 'safety valve' on upward price pressures

I would take it 'very seriously' if I saw longer term inflation expectations move up



"I was surprised," Fed Vice Chair Clarida said of today's inflation report. "Obviously we have pent-up demand in the economy -- it may take some time for supply to move up to the level of demand."

