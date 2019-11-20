Coming up at 0130GMT - China's Loan Prime Rate setting for the month

Via Reuters, a bit of a what to expect (in a nutshell, a rate cut)

All 64 respondents analysts surveyed expect a reduction in the one-year loan prime rate (LPR)

37 expect a cut also to the 5 year LPR

--

Background:

PBOC cut its 7 day RR rate on Monday by 5 bps

And cut the rate on one year MLF a couple of week ago, also by 5 bps

A lower LPR will, in effect, lower financing costs for companies and consumers in the real economy.



