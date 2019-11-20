Coming up at 0130GMT - China's Loan Prime Rate setting for the month

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Via Reuters, a bit of a what to expect (in a nutshell, a rate cut) 

  • All 64 respondents analysts surveyed expect a reduction in the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) 
  • 37 expect a cut also to the 5 year LPR
--
Background:
  • PBOC cut its 7 day RR rate on Monday by 5 bps 
  • And cut the rate on one year MLF a couple of week ago, also by 5 bps
A lower LPR will, in effect, lower financing costs for companies and consumers in the real economy.

ForexLive
