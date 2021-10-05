Coming up from the RBA this week - the latest 'Financial Stability Review'

The Reserve Bank of Australia 'Chart Pack' is due today, Wednesday 6 October 2021 at 0030 GMT.

And, on Friday, 8 October at 0030 GMT, and of more note, is the second of this year's Financial Stability Review

The Financial Stability Review provides the Bank's assessment of the current condition of the financial system and potential risks to financial stability. It contains a number of boxes on topics of special interest, along with occasional articles. The Review is issued half-yearly.

Yesterday the RBA said, yet again, that rate hikes are not expected until 2024 at the earliest:

I expected to see some discussion of house prices and macro-pry in the Stability Review ... maybe there still will be.