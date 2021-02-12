Coming up on Friday 12 February 2021 - G7 finance ministers, central banks meet

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The Group of Seven (G7) holds a virtual meeting today:

  • Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States plus the European Union 
(yep, you have counted 8 ... go figure).

The agenda will include the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, emerging market debt, implementation of digital taxation and central bank digital currency

I don't think we'll be getting too much that'll shift currencies about too much out these meeting. But, a heads up just in case. 

