The People's Bank of China cut its one-year lending facility rate by 5bps on November 5th

Which was not huge but it did manage to contain the bond selloff.

Coming up on Wednesday the PBOC is expected to cut its one-year Loan Prime Rate by 5bps also





Wednesday is the 20th ... this is the date each month to watch for the LPR:

the LPR is looked at as the new policy benchmark rate in China