Comments from RBA Governor Lowe on Monday were favourable for the AUD

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Scanning through some bank analyst notes from overnight with  commentary on what was said by Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe on Monday. 

For those who have ForexLive open the information was given as soon as it happened, setting ForexLive traders well ahead of the curve.

Specifically:
  • not at point where the AUD is a problem
  • would like to see a lower AUD at some point
  • hard to argue AUD is overvalued
And, I summed up: Lowe not helping out the AUD bears ... they'll have to wait a little longer (post is here: RBA Gov Lowe says would like to see a lower AUD at some point, not a problem now)

Further support was given to AUD overnight as risk sentiment shrugged off bad news and embraced the good. 

Scanning through some bank analyst notes from overnight with  commentary on what was said by Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe on Monday. 

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose