Comments from RBA Governor Lowe on Monday were favourable for the AUD
Scanning through some bank analyst notes from overnight with commentary on what was said by Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe on Monday.
Specifically:
- not at point where the AUD is a problem
- would like to see a lower AUD at some point
- hard to argue AUD is overvalued
Further support was given to AUD overnight as risk sentiment shrugged off bad news and embraced the good.