Copper is acting like it knows something is coming -- look East

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Could the PBOC be about to cut rates?

copper chart
Copper has made a big move to the upside this week and is back to the best levels since May.

You can put together a multitude of reasons why, especially on a day when the S&P 500 is up 69 points to 4432. Covid is fading and governments aren't pulling back on spending. In the long term, massive spending is coming on green energy and that's a straight play on copper.

In the short-term though, the timing is still curious.

One reason could be the PBOC. ANZ was out with a note this week that said a 50 basis point cut in the RRR could come as soon as today. Alternatively we could see a targeted MLF.

That's something to keep in mind for copper, Chinese equities and commodity currencies along with the entire global risk trade.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose