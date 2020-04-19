Coronavirus - ECB discussing plans to create a eurozone bad bank to deal with bad loans

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

European Central Bank and European Commission officials are pondering a eurozone bad bank to remove non-performing loans (NPLs) from banks balance sheets.

  • plan to deal with debts left over from the 2008 financial crisis
  • being prodded along by senior ECB officials concerned the coronavirus pandemic will trigger another surge in bad debts, which limit banks lending capacity 
  • opposition though within the European Commission

See here for global coronavirus case data
