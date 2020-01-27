Coronavirus fears unlikely to turn the Fed into doves

The view from TD is that forecasting the extent of coronavirus contagion to the global economy or 'risk' is difficult.

But:

"we don't expect the Fed to go more dovish simply because the market has become more nervous"

yield on the 10 yr is significantly lower since the start of the year

"We don't think the Fed is going to be a catalyst for a continued move lower in Treasury yields"

However, the Fed will keep an eye on developments re the virus, on market sentiment and potential cascade for risk-off.





They'll also keep an eye on what this guy wants, right?



