Coronavirus: RBA, other financial authorities in Australia to hold emergency meeting today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

RBA, APRA and ASIC to hold a hastily called meeting today, Monday 2 March 2020 to discuss the impact of COVID-19 

  • Reuters with the news, citing an unnamed source 'familiar with the matter'
  • conference call

RBA, APRA and ASIC to hold a hastily called meeting today, Monday 2 March 2020 to discuss the impact of COVID-19 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose