Coronavirus - Trump urged Mnuchin to pressure Fed’s Powell for more stimulus

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Media reports of an 'explosive tirade on Monday' from the President directed at US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin

  • urged Mnuchin to encourage Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell to do more to stimulate the economy
Washington Post citing "two officials familiar with the exchange"

Always treat unnamed sources with a bit of care,  but this does fit with public comments from Trump on the Fed in the past so is hardly surprising . 

 Media reports of an 'explosive tirade on Monday' from the President directed at US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose