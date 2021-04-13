Credit Suisse on Swiss National Bank FX intervention - more risk in EUR/CHF

Via the folks at eFX, Credit Suisse discusses CHF outlook and sees scope for 2-way risks in the near-term:

"We believe that the SNB sold CHF 583 million worth of FX reserves in February. A small amount compared to a total of CHF 934 billion. However, it appears that the SNB shifted reserves in March as well. These sales should not be seen as a tightening of monetary policy but as an attempt to defuse the tensions with the US in light of the Treasury currency manipulator label"



