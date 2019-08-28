Dalio says central banks’ power to reverse an economic downturn is "coming to an end"

Ray Dalio is the founder of investment firm Bridgewater Associates, one of the world's largest hedge funds.

He has written a piece which is worth checking out. not only does it summarise his major themes on how the economic machine works but it places current events in that context.





He is not bullish …. Its a long piece, but this happy little snippet:

As for monetary policy and fiscal policy responses, it seems to me that we are classically in the late stages of the long term debt cycle when central banks' power to ease in order to reverse an economic downturn is coming to an end:



