ICYMI - Dallas Fed head Kaplan said yet again that a discussion of tapering should begin
Kaplan was overshadowed by comments from yelln during the US timezone.
- "I think it will make sense to at least start discussing how we would go about adjusting these purchases and starting having those discussions sooner rather than later,"
Kaplan has shifted himself from the uber-dovish script at the Fed. I'd hesitate to say he's hawkish, but he is less dovish than his fellow Fed officials.
Adam had Kaplan's comments posted, but, yeah, Yellen was the biggest show in town. So, ICYMI: