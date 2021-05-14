Dallas Fed Pres. Kaplan: Committed to anchoring inflation/expectations at 2%

Speaking at the University of Texas McCombs School

Dallas Fed president Kaplan is speaking at the University of Texas McCombs School. Kaplan is not a voting member. He has been advocating for more discussions on tapering, but walked back some of his hawkish undertones after the weaker then expected jobs report last week.



It is going to take a while to resolve supply – demand imbalances in labor market, and some items



Watching carefully if supply – demand imbalances feed into higher inflation



Committed to anchoring inflation and inflation expectations at 2%



As it becomes clearer we are emerging from pandemic and making "substantial progress" should begin to discuss tapering QE

Worried about excesses and imbalances in economy and housing market

If supply demand imbalances go on, worried that it could be embedded in inflation expectations

crypto currency's don't have an underlying value as gold does so people have to be careful





