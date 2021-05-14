Dallas Fed Pres. Kaplan: Committed to anchoring inflation/expectations at 2%
Dallas Fed president Kaplan is speaking at the University of Texas McCombs School. Kaplan is not a voting member. He has been advocating for more discussions on tapering, but walked back some of his hawkish undertones after the weaker then expected jobs report last week.
- It is going to take a while to resolve supply – demand imbalances in labor market, and some items
- Watching carefully if supply – demand imbalances feed into higher inflation
- Committed to anchoring inflation and inflation expectations at 2%
- As it becomes clearer we are emerging from pandemic and making "substantial progress" should begin to discuss tapering QE
- Worried about excesses and imbalances in economy and housing market
- If supply demand imbalances go on, worried that it could be embedded in inflation expectations
- crypto currency's don't have an underlying value as gold does so people have to be careful