Dallas Fed Pres. Kaplan: Committed to anchoring inflation/expectations at 2%

Speaking at the University of Texas McCombs School

Dallas Fed president Kaplan is speaking at the University of Texas McCombs School. Kaplan is not a voting member. He has been advocating for more discussions on tapering, but walked back some of his hawkish undertones after the weaker then expected jobs report last week.
  • It is going to take a while to resolve supply – demand imbalances in labor market, and some items
  • Watching carefully if supply – demand imbalances feed into higher inflation
  • Committed to anchoring inflation and inflation expectations at 2%
  • As it becomes clearer we are emerging from pandemic and making "substantial progress" should begin to discuss tapering QE
  • Worried about excesses and imbalances in economy and housing market
  • If supply demand imbalances go on, worried that it could be embedded in inflation expectations
  • crypto currency's don't have an underlying value as gold does so people have to be careful

