Dallas Fed's Kaplan is expected to speak at 1:05 PM ET

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

No prepared text is expected, but Q&A is expected 

Two days ago Kaplan said:
  • The US consumer is strong
  • Fed policy is currently where it needs to be
  • Around 23% of global debt has negative rates which is indicative of growth is slowing and central banks being active.  It's not healthy
  • There is a danger central banks trying to do too much, citing the ECB's
  • Since ECB has been trying to do extraordinary things; Europe might be better served if the ECB tried to do less
  • On risk of recession in 2020 he says I still think it's unlikely

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose