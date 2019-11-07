Dallas Fed's Kaplan is expected to speak at 1:05 PM ET
No prepared text is expected, but Q&A is expectedTwo days ago Kaplan said:
- The US consumer is strong
- Fed policy is currently where it needs to be
- Around 23% of global debt has negative rates which is indicative of growth is slowing and central banks being active. It's not healthy
- There is a danger central banks trying to do too much, citing the ECB's
- Since ECB has been trying to do extraordinary things; Europe might be better served if the ECB tried to do less
- On risk of recession in 2020 he says I still think it's unlikely