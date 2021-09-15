Data from New Zealand due today could cement the need for the RBNZ cash rate to head a lot higher

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Coming up at 2245 GMT is New Zealand GDP for Q2 2021

Posted earlier:

  • GDP (sa) q/q expected 1.4%, prior 1.4%

  • GDP y/y expected 16.3%, prior 2.4%

  • April to June data is quite old hat now, especially given the renewed COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown response, which will weigh on Q3 data. Nevertheless, the data should confirm the NZ economy headed into Q3 with impressive momentum. 

BNZ add:
  • While the figures are dated ...  the data are likely to suggest a more positive output gap and higher underlying inflationary pressure just before the latest COVID19 outbreak. 
  • Even though we know that growth in the current Q3 quarter will be dire, owing to the lockdowns, a strong rebound thereafter would add to the sense that the OCR needs to head a lot higher, adding to conviction for rate hikes ahead. 
Westapc:
  • Our forecast is at the upper end of the market range, and substantially higher than the Reserve Bank's estimate of 0.7%. A result in line with our view would bolster the case for removing some monetary stimulus.



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose