Data shows central banks continue to accumulate gold, buying even as prices rise

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

ING have a rundown on the latest data via the IMF on central bank gold purchases.

  • continued to purchase gold over the month of July even as spot gold prices made multi-year highs
  • Russia, Kazakhstan, China gold reserves all higher
ING have a rundown on the latest data via the IMF on central bank gold purchases.The Market Profile folks will tell you that buying activity from the 'Other Time Frame' trader is supportive. 
OTF, such as these central banks in gold, buy. And then don't sell. 
---
