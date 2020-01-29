Date set for RBA Governor Lowe to next appear in parliament - February 7
Reserve Bank of Australia head honcho Philip Lowe will give testimony to the House Economics Committee on Feb 7 2020
Should be a good one! It follows
- the first RBA meeting for the year (and therefore the first policy announcement) on February 4
- Lowe the speak (topic is "The Year Ahead") at the National Press Club on Feb 5
Also on Feb 7 will be the RBA's release of the first Statement on Monetary Policy for 2020
Gonna be a busy chap!